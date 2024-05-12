Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $972,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $247.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.39 and its 200 day moving average is $229.52. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.92 and a 52 week high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

