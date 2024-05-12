Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $4,941,000. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $1,754,564.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,323.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

