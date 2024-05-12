Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 31,306 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,306 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 55,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,936,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 421,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

