Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.0 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $86.04 and a one year high of $233.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

