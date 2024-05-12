Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $551,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,803,000 after buying an additional 81,798 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 726,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after purchasing an additional 368,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,344,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $164.49 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.87.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

