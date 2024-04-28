Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Drops By 24.7%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.06 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,238,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 203,905 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,715,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 134,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

