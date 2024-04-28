Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

