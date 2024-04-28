Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 972,540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDU opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

