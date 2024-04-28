Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $120.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Integer by 66.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Integer by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

