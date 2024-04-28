TD Securities Cuts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.75.

D.UN opened at C$19.11 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$30.42. The stock has a market cap of C$311.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97. Insiders purchased a total of 265,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,679 in the last three months. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

