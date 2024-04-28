StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.94% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.