NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $940.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $877.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $266.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $854.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.