Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CPAC opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $6.64.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

