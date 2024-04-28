Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of CTSO opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 120.24% and a negative net margin of 78.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

