SingularityNET Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $928.50 million and approximately $79.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

