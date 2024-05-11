Jet Protocol Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $138,546.70 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,844.30 or 1.00007803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013296 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00171963 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $139,992.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

