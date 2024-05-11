Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up approximately 6.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Capri worth $122,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $61,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,347,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Capri by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 774,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 463,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Capri Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.12. 758,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,195. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.08. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

