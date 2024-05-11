12,549 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 273,479 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220,147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 5.2 %

PSNY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,429. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

