Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 14,636 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Down 0.5 %

Pearson stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 228,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,330. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pearson

About Pearson

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.