Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Paper by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

International Paper Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,251,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

