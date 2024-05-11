24,988 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,988 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 378,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,733. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

