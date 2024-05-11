American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) is Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747,700 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life comprises 4.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.15% of American Equity Investment Life worth $94,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $249,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,373,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,211. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

