Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.0 %

LOGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.76. 350,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,922 shares of company stock worth $2,152,844. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

