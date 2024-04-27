African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in April

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AFBOF stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than African Rainbow Minerals
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.