African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in April

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AFBOF stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

