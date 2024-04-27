Comcast’s (CMCSA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.45.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

