Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

