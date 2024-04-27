Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.25. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 156.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 371,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $851,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 33.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,186 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

