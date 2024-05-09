Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

