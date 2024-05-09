Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

