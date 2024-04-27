STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

