Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $690.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

