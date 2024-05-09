Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 344.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.