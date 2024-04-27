Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nidec Price Performance

NJDCY opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Nidec has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

