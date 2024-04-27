Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFT stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $14.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 8,365 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $118,699.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,599.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 121,603 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

