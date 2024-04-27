Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Rises By 66.7%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
United Internet Price Performance
United Internet stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Internet has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $25.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.
About United Internet
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Internet
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.