Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Rises By 66.7%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

United Internet Price Performance

United Internet stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Internet has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $25.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

