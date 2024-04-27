Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Rises By 56.9%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,052,900 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 11,503,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

China Feihe stock opened at 0.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.47. China Feihe has a 12 month low of 0.42 and a 12 month high of 0.72.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

