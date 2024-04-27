Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 429,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

