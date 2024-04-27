Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $135.71 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

