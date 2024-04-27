Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,456 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.08 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

