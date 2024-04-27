Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,505 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 968,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

