Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 188,838 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,838 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. CWM LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 586,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 293,158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 790,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,124,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 298,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2443 dividend. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.