First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FCNCP opened at $20.92 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
