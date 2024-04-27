Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 126 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

