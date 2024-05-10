WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $51.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,346. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 198.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

