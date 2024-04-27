Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 39,380 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 395.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.09.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

