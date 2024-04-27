Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 983 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.48% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,773,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 537,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,847,000.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

