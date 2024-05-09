National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,641 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Oracle were worth $287,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 102,182 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 204,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,133. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $96.26 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $320.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.19 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

