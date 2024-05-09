National Pension Service Buys 41,018 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,018 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $358,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.69. 773,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,613,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day moving average is $168.70. The company has a market capitalization of $244.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

