HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on HLS Therapeutics from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $3.56 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

