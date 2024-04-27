HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on HLS Therapeutics from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Report on HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HLS Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.