Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 7,125 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $13,608.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,092.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72.

On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35.

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

